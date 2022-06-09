Māori organisations lead the way in dealing with family violence – report

A reduction in family violence deaths is being attributed to Māori organisations, but a report says government agencies need to do more.

The latest report from the Family Violence Death Review Committee (FVDRC) is calling for government agencies to be more responsive to whānau. ‘A duty to care – Pūrongo tuawhitu: Me manaaki te tangata’ from the Family Violence Death Review Committee draws on findings and recommendations from in-depth reviews conducted between 2019 and 2021.

The committee’s role is to review family violence deaths with the aim of identifying strategies to reduce such deaths in the future through policy and practice improvements.

One of the key findings of the report is that Māori community organisations are leading the way in dealing with family violence – showed by a decrease in Māori deaths. But it also shows that government agencies are yet to move to transform these outcomes. Read more

