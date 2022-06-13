Tauranga’s Bethlehem College criticised for ‘discriminatory’ marriage belief

A Christian college is under fire for asking parents to acknowledge a belief that marriage is between a man and a woman – something one LGBTQIA+ advocate has labelled “discriminatory”.

But Tauranga’s Bethlehem College says the statement is not intended to tell anyone what they are required to believe but to “transparently explain what we believe”.

The school has a Statement of Belief and Statement of Special Character which is signed by parents enrolling students.

The Statement of Belief contains 13 items a student’s parent or caregiver must read and tick the box beside “confirming you acknowledge that these statements summarise key beliefs of the Christian Education Trust, and underpin the School’s Special Character”. Read more

