Nigerian Imam reaches out after deadly church attack

After gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria killing 40 people and wounding more than 60, Owo town’s chief imam Ahmad Aladesawe has been holding his prayers in a mostly empty mosque.

The rare attack in the usually more peaceful southwest has scared away worshippers, the imam said.

The tragedy has prompted Aladesawe to reach out to his community and his Christian brethren and build bridges.

Both Christian and Muslim families in Owo were affected by the attack. Two of the imam’s Christian relatives were wounded, one in the leg and one in the back.

Gunmen used explosives and opened fire as worshippers were finishing Sunday service in Owo in Ondo State, leaving bloodstains and debris scattered inside the church.

