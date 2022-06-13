The world’s oldest man is 113 and prays the rosary twice a day

His name is Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, he’s Venezuelan, passionate about his faith, prays the rosary twice a day and is in the Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world.

Mora was born on May 27, 1909 and this year he turned 113 years old.

In an article published on May 17 on the Guinness World Records website, Mora said his secret to living a long life is to “work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente (a strong liquor) every day, love God and always carry him in your heart.”

He says his family and friends are his greatest life companions and that the greatest thing he has learned in life is “the love of God, the love of family and that we must get up early to work.”

