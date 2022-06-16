‘Temporary’ Call Me Snake public artwork comes down after seven years in Christchurch

A colourful and striking public artwork is being demolished seven years after it was first installed as a ‘temporary’ three-month attraction in central Christchurch.

The colourful artwork, titled Call Me Snake, was first installed on Armagh St in 2015 for the Scape Public Art festival and was designed by Kiwi artist Judy Millar. It was moved a few metres to the corner of Armagh and Manchester Streets in 2017.

Scape executive director Deborah McCormick said it was time for the artwork to be decommissioned. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.