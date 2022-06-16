Holocaust memorial chairman thanks pope for opening archives

The chairman of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial thanked Pope Francis on Thursday for giving scholars access to the Holy See’s World War II-era archives.

Dani Dayan, who met with Francis at the Vatican, said the pontiff described the archives’ opening as “an issue of justice”. Francis visited the memorial during a 2014 pilgrimage to Israel.

The Vatican, in its account of the meeting, didn’t say what Francis told his Israeli visitor. But its official media quoted Dayan’s account of the pontiff’s words.

“When I thanked him for opening the archives of the Vatican of the relevant period of the Holocaust for our researchers, he said very clearly that to open the archives is to make justice,” Dayan said.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.