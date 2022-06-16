Nearly naked activist shouting pro-abortion chants disrupts Mass in Michigan

An online video shows a nearly naked woman disrupting Mass at a Catholic church in Michigan by standing on a pew and shouting pro-abortion chants.

“Overturn Roe? Hell, no!” the woman shouted, interrupting the priest’s homily. “Abortion without apology!”

Two other women visible in the video joined her in the chants. They held green cloth bandanna-like banners, often used by activists with the pro-abortion group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.

Ushers escorted the three women out of the church. As they were led out, a man inside the church chanted, “Abortion kills babies! Abortion kills babies!”

The episode took place at the St Veronica Parish in Eastpointe, Michigan, located about a 20-minute drive north of Detroit.

