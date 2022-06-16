Palliative care experts welcome NSW funding boost

Palliative care experts have welcomed the NSW state government’s plans to boost the sector with an additional $743 million in funding over the next five years. This highlights some of the work that needs to be done to ensure quality end-of-life care is available to all.

Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the package in the lead up to the state budget which comes on top of the $300 million per year already allotted to palliative care by the government.

It will include an extra 600 nurses, allied health professionals, doctors and support staff, and boost hospital capacity for palliative care as well as support for people who wish to remain in their homes to the end of life.

