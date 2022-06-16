  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Prospective groom punches priest who had refused to conduct his marriage

Thursday, June 16th, 2022

A disgruntled prospective groom ran down the aisle and attacked a priest in front of worshippers at the church in Rio’s Cachambi neighbourhood.

The priest had refused to conduct a marriage for the man who wanted to marry for the second time. Read more

