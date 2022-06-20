Adopted daughter assaulted at child’s christening for passing on family name

Matalena Sowman assaulted her adopted daughter in church, as she was christening her son, for giving the child the Sowman family name.

The 55-year-old Blenheim woman approached her daughter who had been standing at the front of the church, stood in front of her then took her infant son and passed the baby to someone else.

Sowman then slapped the victim across the face with an open palm which led to the pair having a physical tussle, with the 55-year-old pulling the victim's hair and scratching her arms, face and neck.

