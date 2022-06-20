  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Ex-employee claims Google infiltrated by a religious cult

Monday, June 20th, 2022

Kevin Lloyd, a 34-year-old former Google video producer, claimed in a lawsuit that  he was fired last year because he complained about the influence of a religious sect.

He alleged that as many as 12 Fellowship of Friends members and close relatives worked for the Google Developer Studio. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,