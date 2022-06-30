Crime survey shows Māori, disabled, rainbow communities most at risk

About 1.2 million people in New Zealand experienced crime last year and people in a range of minority groups are more likely to be victimised.

The Ministry of Justice’s fourth New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey, which reveals trends in crimes, showed about 29 percent of adults were victimised once or more during 2021.

The proportion of victims did not change between 2020 and 2021.

Ministry of Justice general manager of sector insights Anton Youngman said it was "really, really important" that on the other hand it meant 71 percent of adults did not experience crime during the year.

