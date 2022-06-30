More than 100,000 march for life in Spain

More than 100,000 people turned out on June 26 for Spain’s march for life in Madrid and to protest proposed changes to the country’s abortion law and other bills that violate human dignity.

The pro-life institutions NEOS (the Assembly of Associations for Life, Liberty, and Dignity) and the Every Life Matters Platform organised the march which included more than 200 civil society organisations.

The march started at the Bilbao roundabout and ended at Plaza Colón. Jaime Mayor Oreja, a member of NEOS, said during a presentation at the march that “the repeal of abortion in the United States shows us that the debate on the culture of life is by no means over. We are going to be more present, united and active than ever.”

