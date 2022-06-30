  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Nudity and modesty can go hand in hand

Thursday, June 30th, 2022

For as long as  Misty Katz has been a nudist, she has also been a Christian. She thinks that public nudity and modesty, in fact, go hand in hand. St John Paul once said nudity is not in itself immodest.  Read more

