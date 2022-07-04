  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pope asked to give absolution to the apple

Monday, July 4th, 2022

A multinational fruit distributor is tired of apples getting the blame for Original Sin, and it’s going straight to the top to get things amended

On World Fruit Day, Dole has written a letter to Pope Francis seeking absolution for the unjustly condemned “forbidden fruit.” Read more

 

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,