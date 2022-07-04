Century-old stolen cross returned to local Auckland church

An Auckland vicar is breathing a sigh of relief after an historic cross that was stolen from her church was returned in one piece.

Reverend Helen Jacobi is thrilled after the brass cross, gifted to the church back in 1924, was returned to police after an offender brazenly took the piece in broad daylight.

CCTV showed the thief walking into Auckland central’s St Matthew-in-the-City one afternoon at the end of May, taking the cross and covering it in a jacket.

At the time, Jacobi said the church community was “devastated” at the theft, saying the cross was a focal point for the church’s building and worship. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.