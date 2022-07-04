Indigenous foundation returns $500K to Catholic nuns

A foundation that provides university scholarships to indigenous students across Canada has severed its ties with a group of Victoria-based Catholic nuns by returning a $500,000 donation.

The Verna J. Kirkness Education Foundation announced this week that it had decided to give back the endowment, received in December 2017, to the Sisters of St Ann, a Catholic order whose nuns taught at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Board chair Tony Williams says the foundation launched a year-long investigation into the Sisters of St Ann after the discovery of 215 suspected unmarked graves near the residential school last May. Continue reading

