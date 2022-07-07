Monte Cecilia implores Government to address pay gaps

Monte Cecilia Housing Trust is one of 40 charities, community groups and unions that have joined together to implore the Government to change legislation to address the country’s gender and ethnic pay gaps.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister and Minister for Child Poverty Reduction Jacinda Ardern, Associate Minister for Workplace Relations Priyanca Radhakrishnan and Minister for Women Jan Tinetti, the organisations are calling on the Government to make pay gap reporting mandatory for businesses with over 50 employees.

Led by MindTheGapNZ, the letter said with the soaring cost of living taking its toll on whānau nationwide, a situation made worse by winter heating bills, now more than ever we must act to close pay gaps.

“Many women and people in our Māori, Pasifika and other ethnic communities earn much less than they would if they were a Pākehā man. That’s not fair. It’s not the Kiwi way. The playing field is tilted against too many,” the letter said.

“In these tough times, every dollar counts. We can’t afford to wait any longer.

"Requiring big employers to report pay gaps can help reduce child poverty and help end discrimination that impacts on the aspirations of Māori, of Pasifika; of other ethnic groups."

