Catholic environmentalists urge ‘new relationships’ with oceans

Catholic environmentalists say no innovative solution can stop pollution and protect marine life from man-made disasters. Not unless people truly change and learn to develop a ‘new relationship’ with oceans.

“If we don’t feel it here [in the heart], it doesn’t matter how much, how little we have in our pocket. We’re not going to change,” said Father Pedro Walpole of Ecojesuit, a global ecology network.

“The change, as we keep hearing from the youth today, must be now, not 30 years from now. We need change now.”

The Philippines-based priest spoke during last week’s UN “Save Our Ocean, Protect Our Future” conference. Its focus was on science-driven and innovative solutions to protect the oceans.

The global Catholic Laudati Si Movement’s “Oceania Talanoa: Faith, Indigenous, and Nature’s Moana Shaping and Safeguarding Innovations of the Sea,” was also held last week.

Walpole explained the health of oceans is critical to the health of all species, especially humans, therefore all must care for it.

Referring to UN data, he said oceans generate 50 percent of the oxygen we breathe.

However, survey reports suggest oceans have been suffering due to pollution. At the same time, climate change-induced global warming is causing sea levels to rise.

Conservationists estimate humans dump about eight million metric tons of plastic into the ocean every year.

“We need new relationships, but unless consumers connect with that reality, we’re sunk,” Walpole said.

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong from Fiji warned participants about the urgency of understanding an “ecological conversion”.

He reminded everyone of Laudato Si’ and Pope Francis’s invitation for everyone to undergo an ‘ecological conversion’ becoming Jesus Christ in their relationship with the world.

The event also featured emotional testimonies from Catholic environmentalists whose lives were shaped by oceans.

A Research Indigenous Liaison Officer at the Australian Catholic University, said she grew up in an Aboriginal fishing community.

“It’s actually quite beautiful to still have that strong connection with the ocean, and I’m very proud. It’s very much in my heart,” she said.

Another, from Tonga, described what it’s like to have a personal relationship with God’s creation.

She said the ocean is the last thing she hears before bed and the first thing she hears in the morning.

Yet another from the Columban Mission Society in Fiji compared the ocean to a mother caring for her children.

“Whatever we need is from the ocean,” he said. “It can really speak to you if you will learn to listen.”

Sister Dr Robyn Reynolds, OLSH, Senior Lecturer at Yarra Theological Union in Australia, quoted Genesis 1:2.

“I just like to remember that and think that, in cooperation with the divine spirit breathing over the waters, that’s our task, our privilege, our opportunity,” she said.

“Not only in a contemplative way, to breathe over the waters; but in a practical, daily way to find ways with our families, our communities, our churches, to bring new life to our oceans.”

