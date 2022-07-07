Catholic farmers go organic to ease Korean peninsula food crisis

A Church-sponsored farmers’ group is promoting organic farming as an eco-friendly remedy to the food shortage caused by the climate crisis in the Korean peninsula.

The Catholic Farmers Association (CFA) has developed an ‘environmental conservation-type sustainable agriculture’ and consumption method they call ‘life agriculture’, the Gwangju Catholic Peace Broadcasting Company reported.

The term ‘life agriculture’ means life-saving agriculture employing eco-friendly farming methods to produce food safely.

“We do life agriculture because we must live, nature must live, and agriculture must continue for future generations. We say that it is for the preservation of the creative order but, in the end, humans must do life agriculture to survive,” said Gyeongho Kim, vice president of the CFA, established in 1966 in Gwangju archdiocese.

A prolonged drought on the Korean Peninsula is viewed as an effect of climate change and is contributing, along with inflation, to soaring commodity prices and food shortages.

Eight cities were reported to be on the verge of serious drought and eleven cities were placed under cautionary alert by the government as per the National Drought Information Portal of Korea.

Neighbouring North Korea has also raised the alarm as it braced itself to face the worst expected drought in 40 years. Continue reading

