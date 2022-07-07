  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Supposed miracle claim goes viral

Thursday, July 7th, 2022

A claim on Facebook that a miracle has occurred in a parish Church in Ireland has gone viral.

After a host was dropped on the floor it was picked it up and placed it in a glass of water.  After a while, it became covered with a blood-like substance.  Read more

