Sacramental preparation without leaving home

The Melbourne Archdiocese has just released a new online resource for sacraments of initiation.

The aim is for people to use the resource at home.

Archbishop of Melbourne Peter Comensoli says the home remains the prime location within which faith can be formed and nurtured.

This was the case in the early Church. People assembled and passed on the faith in family homes.

“Might not this also be our calling at this time and place?” Comensoli suggested.

Called Journeying Together, the new online resource for sacraments of initiation was created specifically to serve the Catholic Church needs in Australia.

Comensoli says it offers parents an accessible, easy-to-use resource to help them participate in their children’s spiritual formation and faith journey.

“Journeying Together facilitates an at-home experience of ‘God-talk’ and is designed not to replace but to complement children’s sacramental preparation in a Catholic primary school or parish catechetical setting,” he says.

The Confirmation and Eucharist modules are currently available, with Penance and Baptism to follow.

Each of the modules is divided into four sessions. The process helps parents and children explore the meaning behind the elements of the sacrament and grow in the Catholic faith through a spiritual encounter with Jesus.

Comensoli says each session has the feel of a home liturgy, teaching the core elements of the sacrament, but always ending in a prayerful processing of the content.

“The audio elements include children reading Scripture, adult voices narrating various sections, and occasional music. Families are encouraged to engage with the resource through interactive quizzes and comparison slides,” he says.

Photos and artwork are used to re-enforce key points.

“The wide variety of learning objects cater to a range of learning styles,” Comensoli says.

Each weekly session takes approximately 45 minutes.

Journeying Together – the resource can be found at sacraments.melbournecatholic.org.

