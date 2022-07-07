Sacred Heart reopens after social media threat

Auckland’s Sacred Heart College is open again after a social media threat led its closure on Wednesday.

Police have spoken to the person responsible. Area Commander for Auckland East Inspector Jim Wilson said the person was “extremely remorseful” for what occurred.

He also said that police have wound down their presence in the area but we will continue to liaise with the school as inquiries continue.

Details of the concerning situation are not publicly available.

It is understood the threat was made to two people connected to the school. The public was not involved.

Parents were informed of the social media threat via text and email.

“The police have advised that, given the nature of the anonymous threat, we err on the side of caution and close the school for the day until their investigations are completed,” the email read.

A college spokeswoman said boys had been asked to stay home. If they had already arrived at school, they were told to return home.

A statement is expected to be made to the school community when more is known.

Patrick Walsh, the headmaster of Sacred Heart College, confirmed that police had completed their investigation and that on Thursday the school will return to normal.

In a message to the school community, Walsh thanked them for their patience and quick response.

