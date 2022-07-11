Top Catholic university to offer diploma in abuse prevention

A top Catholic university is set to offer a diploma programme in preventing abuse.

The Institut Catholique of Paris (ICP) says the new multi-course programme focuses on preventing the various types of abuse – sexual, of authority and of conscience – that have plunged the Church into crisis.

The idea was born after France’s Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (CIASE) released its shocking report last October.

This October, the ICP will begin its “Abuse and Wellness Care: Listen, Support, Prevent” programme.

“We said to ourselves that we had to act at all levels to build a safe Church and we asked ourselves the question: what can a university do that a diocese or a congregation will not do?” says Joël Molinario, director of ICP’s catechetical department.

Several academics contributed to the 120-hour course’s development.

A scientific committee was set up, including a psychologist and psychoanalyst, a sociologist and a theologian.

As different fields of expertise are involved, preparation for the “Abuse and Wellness Care” diploma will cross various disciplines.

These encompass, for instance, civil and canonical law, psychology, social sciences, philosophy and theology.

The diploma is intended for people involved in “the listening cells of dioceses and congregations” and others like those involved in Catholic education, novitiate directors and specialists in child protection.

The course has two identified objectives.

The first aims to provide students with a better understanding of the phenomena of abuse sexual, as well as that of authority and conscience.

The other aims to help them to develop the skills for accompanying victims and preventing occurrences of abuse.

“Among the people I have met, many told me: ‘I have a specialty, but what I lack is a global perspective on the issues’,” Molinario says.

It was because of these people the idea for the course was born, he says.

“Outside” speakers will be brought in as lecturers.

They’ll include the heads of the bodies for abuse recognition and reparation set up by the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF) and the Conference of Men and Women Religious Orders of France (CORREF), which are partners in the project.

The programme is organised over eight two-day sessions so people from outside the city of Paris can participate.

“The CEF will pay for their accommodation and travel,” says Molinario.

A group of Catholics committed to the issue of combating abuse – “Agir pour notre Église” – and the victims’ association – “Parler et Revivre” – are supportive of the initiative.

Parler’s president, Olivier Savignac, will speak to the students next February.

“In all modesty, I intend to bring them the reality from the field,” he says.

“The Church institution must now move, with trained people who will guarantee the application of the new directives taken by the Church in the fight against abuse.”

The ICP says it needs at least 15 people to register for the diploma.

Molinario is not worried – he’s convinced many people will register as “the needs for training are enormous”.

