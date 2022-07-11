Religious minorities face growing digital persecution

A report from the charity Open Doors has warned that religious minorities face an “Orwellian existence” under growing digital persecution.

It says that surveillance technology and states’ monitoring of social media has been combined with censorship and disinformation on digital platforms to target religious minorities.

Open Doors, which campaigns for persecuted Christians worldwide, published the report in partnership with the universities of Birmingham and Roehampton. Its release coincided with the International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief, which meets in London today and tomorrow.

“We watch on as mobs and terror groups around the world are making use of digital platforms to tighten their grip over religious minorities,” said Dr David Landrum, director of advocacy and media for Open Doors UK.

“Most shocking of all, governments are turning a blind eye to this, or even actively encouraging the violent, oppressive behaviour.” Continue reading

