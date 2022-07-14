Teacher disapproves of dog’s name

A mum was taken to task by her pre-school’s teacher because of their puppy’s name.
But it was all a misunderstanding and partly down to her child’s inability to pronounce his ‘T’s. Read moreAdditional reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Thursday, July 14th, 2022
A mum was taken to task by her pre-school’s teacher because of their puppy’s name.
But it was all a misunderstanding and partly down to her child’s inability to pronounce his ‘T’s. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Tags: inappropriate behaviour, Pets