Pope Francis considers it an ‘incoherence’ that President Biden, a Catholic, supports abortion rights

Pope Francis has described it as an “incoherence” that President Joe Biden, a Catholic, is in favour of legal abortion.

During an interview with Univisión and Televisa broadcast July 12, Pope Francis spoke about abortion and Biden’s position, after being asked whether to admit politicians who promote legal abortion to Holy Communion.

The Holy Father affirmed that there is scientific data that show that “a month after conception, the DNA of the fetus is already there and the organs are aligned. There is human life.”

“Is it just to eliminate a human life?” he then asked.

As for the defence of abortion by the US president, Pope Francis stated that he leaves it to Biden’s “conscience.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.