RE exam for Christchurch Catholic school for girls goes wrong

The last day of term at Christchurch Catholic school for girls, Villa Maria College, should have been one of relief for its pupils.

But for those sitting a level one NCEA external religious education (RE) assessment, this wasn’t the case. For them, the last day of last term turned into a worry.

It was on that day that they were preparing to go into the external assessment exam. It then emerged that students had been given different instructions about preparing for the exam.

At least one class had been told they could take photographed copies of a resource booklet into the exam and had those copies with them. Others weren’t given this advice and were preparing to use only their memories.

A New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) spokesperson says the school approached NZQA’s breaches team about the problem and is working with them.

Students at the Christchurch Catholic school for girls say they’ve heard nothing since being told of the investigation.

They say they’re now worried they’ll miss out on the six credits the external assessment represented.

