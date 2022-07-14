Russian Kiwis who oppose Ukraine war targeted by death threats and hate speech

Bitter divisions in New Zealand’s Russian community have led to hate speech and death threats, with many now afraid to speak out against Putin even though they don’t support the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine.

The animosity has deepened to the point where police and the Race Relations Commissioner have become involved.

Commissioner Meng Foon said he was “acutely aware” of the strong feelings and had offered to broker talks between opposing sides.

“If I can help facilitate a conversation – either online or in person – my door is always open,” Foon said. Read more

