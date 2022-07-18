Don’t be ashamed to report abuse, Pope urges religious

Pope Francis has stated that religious orders must never tolerate the abuse of children or vulnerable persons, they should not be ashamed to report abuse, and they must end the practice of moving alleged abusers to other countries.

The pope departed from a prepared speech during a meeting with the Order of the Mother of God, the Basilian Order of St Josephat and the Congregation of the Mission.

Francis spoke about the problem of the abuse of minors and vulnerable persons.

He strongly emphasised a policy of “zero tolerance” for such abuse.

“Please,” he said, “do not hide this reality. Don’t be ashamed to speak out”.

The head of the Catholic Church said a problem of abuse “is not solved by a transfer. From this continent, I send him to another… No.”

“We are religious; we are priests to bring people to Jesus,” said the pontiff, adding that the abuser “destroys”.

It is not enough to accompany the abuser, he told the religious. It is necessary to “protect others.”

“Please remember this well: zero tolerance on abuse against children or disabled persons; zero tolerance.”

Pope Francis said he interrupted his traditional July break from meetings to gather with the three orders because religious life “is so important in the church, but there isn’t always time. Indeed, in this vacation holiday, it is usually closed. But for you, it has been opened”.

The pontiff also expressed his concern about the danger of getting used to and “forgetting the Ukrainian drama” which, he lamented, is now on “page nine” of the newspaper.

Giving special recognition to the Basilian Fathers, an Eastern-Catholic order whose members work primarily in Ukraine and eastern Europe, the pope expressed his closeness with the congregation’s members “in this moment of martyrdom for your homeland”.

“I would like to tell you that I am close to you, the whole church is close to all of you,” the pope said. “We accompany you as we can in your pain.”

