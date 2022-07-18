Megan Woods not ruling out cuts to funding for housing for disabled people

In a bid to save money, the Greens want the Government to rule out cutting back on a programme that makes state houses accessible for people with disabilities.

A leaked paper from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development warned that state housing agency Kāinga Ora’s borrowing was becoming unsustainable.

The paper suggested suspending programmes to improve heating and removing “accessibility improvements” from Kāinga Ora’s retrofit programme as ways of saving money, as well as leaving remote locations which were high cost.

Green Party spokeswoman for disabled people Jan Logie urged Housing Minister Megan Woods to rule out accepting that recommendation. Read more

