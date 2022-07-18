New Zealand pledges $12.6 million for gender equality in Fiji

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today pledged $12.6 million to support Fiji’s Gender Action Programme which will also help the South Pacific nation to address broader issues such as child poverty alleviation and other initiatives.

Speaking at a breakfast programme organised by the Fijian government at the Museum in Suva this morning, Ms Ardern said that ensuring equal opportunities for women in all spheres of life was not only the goal of the New Zealand government but also her desire.

“I want women to have the right to self-determination and equal opportunity for employment, business and a place in society,” she said. Read more

