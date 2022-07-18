Thailand urged to allow humanitarian aid into Myanmar

Thailand has been urged to allow cross-border humanitarian aid to be delivered to Myanmar and protect refugees fleeing the ongoing fighting, according to a new report.

The Southeast Asian nation is grappling with political, economic and humanitarian crises following the 1 February 2021 military coup which toppled the elected civilian government, triggering nationwide protests and armed resistance across the country.

“The military junta has committed widespread atrocities and blocked international humanitarian groups from delivering aid to areas that desperately need it,” Refugees International said in a report released on 12 July.

“In the meantime, delivery of international aid through Myanmar’s neighbours, particularly through local groups active along the Thai-Myanmar border, presents an underutilised path for getting assistance to those in need.”

