Abducted Kaduna Catholic priest found dead

One of the two Catholic priests abducted by bandits last week, Rev Father John Mark Cheitnum, has been found dead.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Joseph John Hayab, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

Armed bandits had last Friday abducted Cheitnum and Rev Fr Donatus Cleopas from the rectory of Christ the King Parish Yadin Garu in Lere Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read: “Sequel to the announcement of the two kidnapped priests from our diocese, we wish to announce that Rev Fr Donatus Cleophas escaped from his abductors and has reunited with us.

“However, it is with a deep sense of sorrow and pains that the bishop, clergy, religious and laity of the Diocese of Kafanchan announced the gruesome murder of Very Rev Fr John Mark Cheitnum.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.