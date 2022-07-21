Canadian woman suffering from long-term Covid applies for assisted suicide

A Canadian woman experiencing ongoing Covid symptoms more than two years after catching the virus has applied for voluntary euthanasia.

Due to her enduring illness and lack of financial support, Tracey Thompson, a Toronto resident in her 50s, told CTV News she had begun the process of applying for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), a procedure that first became legal in Canada in 2016.

The former chef has lost 26 months of income, has no foreseeable ability to return to work, and expects to run out of money in about five months. Read more

