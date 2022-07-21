Monte Cecilia Housing Trust CEO resigns

In what he described as the organisation’s ‘worst kept secret,’ Monte Cecilia Housing Trust’s CEO Bernie Smith has handed in his resignation.

Smith, who joined Monte Cecilia in 2016, will step down at the beginning of September this year.

“Bernie has contributed significantly to the organisation,” says Monte Cecilia Board Chair Ken Brophy. His achievements during his six years as the Trust’s CEO are numerous.

The opening of “Windrush” is a key achievement Brophy mentions.

With ‘Windrush’, Smith led a $12.5 million project which saw the construction of 30 two-bedroom units plus new offices on the site of an old rest home in Windrush Close, Mangere.

“The difference from when he arrived until now is significant.

“He has grown Monte from 30 properties to over 600, staff from nine to 55 full-time employees and the budget from $1million to $28million.”

Brophy also acknowledged the leadership the Trust’s CEO had shown during a growth phase for the community housing provider.

“We thank him for his leadership and for his focus on families most in need within our communities.

“I thank Bernie on behalf of our Board for his service to the families of Tāmaki Makaurau and wish him the very best.”

The Board will immediately start a recruitment process for the new CEO with interim arrangements to be made.

Brophy says they will have the assigned agency underway next week.

The Board will also be informing staff of the interim arrangements once it has concluded those with all the relevant people.

Monte Cecilia Housing Trust was established in 1982 by the St Vincent de Paul Society, Liston Foundation, the Sisters of Mercy and the Marist Brothers.

The original purpose was to provide emergency housing and practical assistance to families with a housing need. The Trust also sought to ensure adequate, affordable and secure housing for all New Zealanders through housing action and political advocacy.

Monte Cecilia seeks housing justice for all and is committed to working toward a New Zealand where every person has a place to call home.

Its vision is that “Everyone has access to adequate, affordable and secure housing”.

It is a member of the Auckland Catholic diocese group of charities

Monte Cecilia Housing Trust’s mission is to promote housing justice for everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand by:

Nourishing hope for and advancing a vision of adequate, affordable, secure, healthy and permanent housing

Providing high quality and culturally appropriate services to families with a housing need

Participating in housing action and political advocacy initiatives

