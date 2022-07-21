  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
100 people waiting for Jesus in dungeon disappointed

Thursday, July 21st, 2022

77 people including 26 children have been rescued from a religious dungeon in Nigeria. They had been locked in and told to ‘wait for the return of Jesus’.

Nigerian police in Ondo Town were stunned to find the hostages locked in the tiny cell beneath the Whole Bible Believers Church which they had reportedly been told to stay in. Read more

