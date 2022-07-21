Tauranga’s medical mission ship leaves for Fiji

It’s been a three-and-a-half year wait, but it’s finally happening. Tauranga’s medical mission ship, the MV YWAM KOHA, will soon be departing the Port of Tauranga on her maiden deployment to Fiji.

On board the ship will be a minimal crew of about 16 for the voyage to the outer islands of Fiji.

They leave their Tauranga berth this coming week, dependent on weather and Covid, and expect to arrive at Suva on July 25 or 26.

Once up there, the crew will be joined by doctors, nurses, dentists and paramedical people flying in and increasing crew numbers to around 30 people. Read more

