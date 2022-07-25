Catholics targeted in Nigerian abductions and killings

Catholics appear to be the targets of numerous planned Nigerian abductions and killings.

In a recent example last month, two priests were abducted from a parish function at a Catholic Church in Kaduna state. Four days later the murdered body (pictured left) of one was found. The other (pictured right) escaped.

A statement from the diocese says the priest was “brutally killed on the same day of his abduction”.

The priests’ kidnapping adds to the growing list of Catholic abductions and killings in Nigeria.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the abductions which are becoming more commonplace. Around a dozen priests have been kidnapped at gunpoint this year in Nigeria, with at least seven snatched in July. Ransom payments for their return are demanded.

The UK-based human rights foundation, Christian Solidarity Worldwide, has described Nigeria’s Kaduna state as “an epicentre of kidnapping and violence by non-state actors”.

This is backed by a 2022 report by the US Commission for International Religious Freedoms. It cites six attacks against churches in Kaduna in 2021.

Nigerian security forces have failed to prevent these attacks.

Blood money

Many say Nigeria’s high unemployment rate pushes citizens into a life of crime, including kidnapping for ransom. They claim kidnappers do not usually harm their victims so long as they are paid.

But increasingly, victims do not come back alive or are subject to inhumane acts. Just what has changed to escalate kidnapping to murder is not known.

What is known is the violence is growing and Catholics seem to be targeted.

Last month, at least 50 churchgoers were killed and dozens more injured when gunmen attacked a Sunday mass in Ondo State, leaving the community devastated.

Their slaughter has become known as the ‘Owo church massacre’.

The state Governor described the act as “vile and satanic”.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has been blamed for this attack. So far, no arrests have been made.

Nigeria’s Minister of the Interior says they have “been able to locate the perpetrators of that horrendous attack. From all indications, we are zeroing in on ISWAP”.

At the time, the Vatican press office said: “The pope has learned of the attack … and the deaths of dozens of worshippers … Francis prays for the victims and the country…”

Are Catholics really being targeted?

It is unclear why Catholics are being targeted more than other Christian denominations.

Of Nigeria’s 70 million Christians, 19 million are Catholic and 18 million Anglican. In addition, there is a diverse group of Protestant churches with significant numbers.

A Lagos-based Catholic says the Church is not sure if Catholics are being targeted.

Muslims, particularly in north Nigeria, have also been targeted in terrorist attacks.

“But we know it is our Church that was attacked and … people were killed and many injured … some deadly injuries, some minor,” he says.

A confrere agrees, but also says an attack in a Catholic Church is an attack on all Christians.

Many would like the Vatican to speak out more about targeted Christians victimised in Nigeria.

