Catholics still persecuted in China, confirms Taiwan Government

China’s persecution of Catholics has escalated, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This comes even as one Vatican official said the two sides are talking about opening a representative office in Beijing.

According to spokesperson Joanne Ou, the Vatican has been requesting China’s permission for a representative office to be established since 1999.

Yet, as the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) oppression of Catholics and other groups has intensified, she said it shows that the agreement signed with the Vatican did not improve religious freedoms.

Vatican City State is the only European country to officially recognise Taiwan as the legitimate representative of China, despite pressure from the CCP to change its stance.

News category: News Shorts, World.