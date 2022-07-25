Former Immigration Minister Tuariki Delamere rubbishes new investor visa

An immigration expert is rubbishing the Government’s newly-created visa category designed to attract high-value investors to New Zealand.

The Active Investor Plus visa, announced by the Government on Wednesday, includes a minimum $5 million “active” investment, while the minimum amount of money required for indirect investments is $15 million.

Investors would also need to spend at least 117 days, or about a month per year, in New Zealand during the four-year investment period. Read more

