Pope Francis: The poor suffer the most from heat waves, drought

As Europe faces record high temperatures and summer wildfires, Pope Francis has pointed out that the poor suffer the most from heat waves, drought and other environmental extremes.

In a message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, the Pope said it is “the poorest among us who are crying out.”

“Exposed to the climate crisis, the poor feel even more gravely the impact of drought, flooding, hurricanes and heat waves that are becoming ever more intense and frequent,” Pope Francis said in the message published on July 21.

“Listening to these anguished cries, we must repent and modify our lifestyles and destructive systems. … The present state of decay of our common home merits the same attention as other global challenges such as grave health crises and wars,” he said.

