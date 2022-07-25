The joy of wearing Catholic socks

You wouldn’t think the socks you wear would have a great effect on your day, but for some Catholics, they do.

Whether it’s in wearing St Michael for a job interview, Mother Teresa for a day of volunteering or St Ignatius for a celebration of everyone’s favourite religious order, many place great importance on their footwear thanks to Sock Religious.

Patrons of the Catholic sock-making company, Sock Religious, choose from a wide array of socks, most of which feature an icon of a saint or other Catholic figure, images related to their story. On the sole, a quote or prayer attributed to them (“Ora et Labora” for St Benedict and “Life is worth living” for Archbishop Fulton Sheen).

Sock Religious, based in Indianapolis, encourages this kind of devotion.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.