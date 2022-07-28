Australians promote Billings fertility pioneers as potential saints

An Australian couple who pioneered one of the world’s most successful natural fertility methods are being celebrated as potential saints by those in the medical profession who worked with them and families who benefited from their innovative ovulation method, now taught in more than 40 countries around the world.

Drs John and Evelyn Billings are perhaps best known overseas for their work in pioneering the Billings Ovulation Method, which has helped countless women around the world determine the most fertile and infertile periods of their menstrual cycle by using mucus patterns from the cervix as the most reliable indicator of fertility.

While John Billings died in 2007 and Evelyn Billings died in 2013, interest in their personal story is growing, with a dedicated website to promote their sainthood cause, based on their inspirational personal attributes and deep Catholic faith.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.