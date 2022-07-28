  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
God’s Favourite Idiot

Thursday, July 28th, 2022

A lot of the time, watching Christianity as it is portrayed in Western media feels like attending a particularly sombre funeral.

“God’s Favourite Idiot,” a new Netflix comedy, isn’t just a comedy, and it isn’t just religious. It’s a combination of the two. Read more

