Invitation to attend dedication of national shrine in Wellington

Thursday, July 28th, 2022

All invited: Dedication of St Mary of the Angels Wellington as the national shrine to Mary Mother of God Assumed into Heaven.

When: Sunday 14 August 2022, 2pm

Where: St Mary of the Angels, Wellington

Contacts: mlucero@nzbc.org.nz for support with accessibility requirements. New Zealand Sign Language available.

