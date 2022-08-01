New bishop replaces priests who have run ministry for 65 years

A group of priests who have run the Catholic ministry at Ohio State University for 65 years will depart at the end of July following a decision by the new bishop of the Diocese of Columbus.

Bishop Earl Fernandes, who was installed on May 31, is the Catholic Church’s first Indian-American bishop.

Fernandes advised the Paulist fathers on 12 July that, effective from 31 July, Rev. Adam Streitenberger will be the new executive director of the Newman Center.

Fernandes said the centre will have a new vision going forward.

“This is the first step in an exciting and renewed vision for vocations and evangelisation within the Diocese of Columbus, in which the St Thomas More Newman Center will play a vital role,” Bishop Fernandes said in the statement.

The Paulist fathers have ministered to the Ohio State University students, faculty, staff and community since 1956.

A letter sent to parishioners by the local centre’s director, the Rev. Ed Nowak, said “Bishop Fernandes has informed us that he no longer wants the Paulists to be in charge of the ministry here”.

Nowak said he and others are shocked, angry and “devastated” at the news.

“Everyone is experiencing shock and outrage and using words like ‘unconscionable’ about the decision and trying to wrap their minds around it,” Nowak said.

The four Paulist fathers serving at the centre, including the Rev. Vinny McKiernan who is 91, have ministered to the centre for more than 30 years

“In a diocese that is short of priests and personnel, to lose three able-bodied men overnight does seem unconscionable, and people are questioning that,” Nowak told The Columbus Dispatch.

The Paulist Fathers leadership of the Newman Center was known as a vibrant, diverse and inclusive faith community including LGBTQ people. A welcoming community built over 65 years, they see the bishop’s actions have been unfair and uncivil.

The Rev. Rene Constanza, president of the New York-based Paulist Fathers, said in a separate letter that it was the bishop’s decision to change the centre’s leadership and to “make significant changes to the nature of the ministry to align with the bishop’s vision for St Thomas More Newman Center.”

