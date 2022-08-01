Pope called on to apologise to Australia’s First Nations people

Stolen Generation advocates in Western Australia are calling on the Pope to come to Australia and apologise to First Nations people taken from their families and/or abused in missions.

The call follows news of Pope Francis visiting Canada to apologised for the church’s role in schools where indigenous children were abused, branding forced cultural assimilation “evil” and a “disastrous error”.

More than half the testimonies from victims during the the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Australia were in relation to religious institutions.

Chair of the Western Australian Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation, Jim Morrison, says an apology from the pope would serve as an acknowledgement and help in healing.

News category: News Shorts, World.