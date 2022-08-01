Pope Francis says he has ‘said all he has to say’ about the German ‘Synodal Way’

The latest Vatican intervention against the German “Synodal Way” was published by the Secretariat of State, but he himself has said “everything he had to say” about the process in his own letter to German Catholics, Pope Francis told journalists on the papal plane on July 30.

During an in-flight press conference on his return flight to Rome from Iqaluit, Canada, Francis said he thought the latest statement from the Holy See was “a communiqué of the Secretariat of State.”

The fact that the Holy See’s statement was not signed was not done out of “ill will,” the pope stressed, in light of “astonished” reactions from people responsible for the controversial German process.

