Rainbow community face high rates of homelessness – study

The rainbow community faces homelessness at a significantly higher rate than other New Zealanders, new research shows.

The study explored the relationship between Takatāpui/LGBTIQ+ and homelessness, and was carried out by researcher Dr Brodie Fraser.

Earlier research from Fraser examined the experiences of eight people from the LGBTIQ+ community who had been homeless.

There was a clear disparity in the proportion of homeless who were LGBTIQ+, Fraser said. However, New Zealand lacks comprehensive data on the LGBTIQ+ population, so they made use of international figures.

